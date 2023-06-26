This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Today’s the day!

Do you have your bike ready? Your cassette player plugged in? Because the Greed are here, threatening your hometown, and we need you to take the lead and protect your family, your friends, and the Crown of Creation.

Kingdom Eighties is out now! Thanks for your patience and your support all these past months, and welcome to this standalone expansion of the Kingdom series which will bring you back to the neon lights of the '80s.

The base game launches with a 10% discount, which will be active until the 13th of July. But hey! There is more. We have the perfect companions for a true camper:

The Kingdom Eighties Art Book ($4.99 / £4.29 / 4,99€), including character profiles, interviews with the development team, sketches, and storyboards, among other treats!

The Kingdom Eighties Original Soundtrack ($7.99, £6.69, 7,79€), a gorgeous synth journey by Andreas Hald.

You can buy them separately, or in the raddest of bundles: The Kingdom Eighties Rad Edition, which includes the base game, art book and soundtrack, all for $19.98.

Don’t forget to follow our official channels to stay up-to-date on all things Kingdom.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1956040