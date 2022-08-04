Patch Notes v1.0.2

Hey everyone!

We have a new patch for you all today! We've addressed some more of the bugs and requests you all have had. Please keep reporting any bugs you run into to our ticketing system in Discord. We appreciate all of your support and patience with us as we've worked to get these fixes out for you all. We are planning to add in HUD markers for your flag markers but didn't make it in this patch so be on the lookout for the next ones!

Fixes and Changes