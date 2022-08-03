[MA] Game Maintenance

Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!
We will be going through an emergency maintenance in order to fix the bugs addressed below:
<Bug Fixes/Improvements>
- Fixed a bug where Growth Opportunity Attendance Event contained Rune Gift Chest (T3) instead of Special Rune Summon Chest
- Fixed a bug that included Rune Gift Chest (T3) instead of Special Rune Summon Chest in the craft list of Growth Opportunity Events
- The correct Iron Dragon Armor Chest is provided
Thank you for your continued support of GrandChase Classic.
