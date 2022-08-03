[MA] Game Maintenance

Share · View all patches · Build 9245330 · Last edited 3 August 2022 – 15:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!

We will be going through an emergency maintenance in order to fix the bugs addressed below:

<Bug Fixes/Improvements>

Fixed a bug where Growth Opportunity Attendance Event contained Rune Gift Chest (T3) instead of Special Rune Summon Chest

Fixed a bug that included Rune Gift Chest (T3) instead of Special Rune Summon Chest in the craft list of Growth Opportunity Events

The correct Iron Dragon Armor Chest is provided

Thank you for your continued support of GrandChase Classic.