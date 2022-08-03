 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GrandChase update for 3 August 2022

[MA] Game Maintenance

Share · View all patches · Build 9245330 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!
We will be going through an emergency maintenance in order to fix the bugs addressed below:

<Bug Fixes/Improvements>

  • Fixed a bug where Growth Opportunity Attendance Event contained Rune Gift Chest (T3) instead of Special Rune Summon Chest
  • Fixed a bug that included Rune Gift Chest (T3) instead of Special Rune Summon Chest in the craft list of Growth Opportunity Events
  • The correct Iron Dragon Armor Chest is provided

Thank you for your continued support of GrandChase Classic.

Changed files in this update

savecancel Depot 985811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link