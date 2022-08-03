P&C HotFix: 030822

MORE FIXES MADE QUICK!

Size: 69 KBs

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed permanent Cursed Porgy status on anyone but Human Princess

ːswirliesː Fixed Wyvern Princess flying sprites breaking in some occasions

ːswirliesː Fixed crashes and other issues sorting the Dear's Daycare with Spritz in it

ːswirliesː Fixed Sort choices not being readable in Dear's Daycare

ːswirliesː Fixed Dragon NPC Faint reappearing in Desert Festival endlessly after being recruited

ːswirliesː Fixed Cardinal Bell not being usable on holstauri