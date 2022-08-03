 Skip to content

Princess & Conquest update for 3 August 2022

P&C HotFix: 030822

Build 9245049

Patchnotes via Steam Community

MORE FIXES MADE QUICK!

Size: 69 KBs

Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed permanent Cursed Porgy status on anyone but Human Princess
ːswirliesː Fixed Wyvern Princess flying sprites breaking in some occasions
ːswirliesː Fixed crashes and other issues sorting the Dear's Daycare with Spritz in it
ːswirliesː Fixed Sort choices not being readable in Dear's Daycare
ːswirliesː Fixed Dragon NPC Faint reappearing in Desert Festival endlessly after being recruited
ːswirliesː Fixed Cardinal Bell not being usable on holstauri

Changed files in this update

Princess & Conquest Content Depot 1083881
  
