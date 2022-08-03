 Skip to content

Civitatem update for 3 August 2022

Patch 1.01

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed in theory a bug with armory in some cases, with those villagers that toke weapons from blacksmith couldn't put them in armory. (couldn't reproduce, so i did some changes in code)
  • fixed a bug with the Mines not showing the resource amount after they were built.
  • fixed a bug with herbalist villagers portraits now showing all the patients.
  • fixed a bug with IGMenu on save, was showing old saves.
  • fixed a bug with Map Village name, and end game screen not recording the current Villager Name and Village name.
  • fixed GAME End Score (those that already finished i am gona fix it manually for Top Scores Page.)
  • improved the performance of the season transition

