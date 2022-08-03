v0.3.1.1 Hotfix

Version: 0.3.1.1
Build: branches/Dirge_v0.3-DirgeSteam-UE_4.27-Shipping-220-5147
Improvements
- Spawners inside furniture now require an open door.
- Journal sounds should now always play.
- Reworked knights to spawn before thunderdome check so they work in thunderdome mode.
- Reworked handgun spawners to look less goofy in safes.
Fixes
- Fixed bug where Wraith could sometimes see player guns while in shadow realm.
- Fixed bug where you could burn notebook with fire that was out.
- Fixed bug where items in the sink couldn't be picked up.
- Fixed bug where clients could hear wraith breathing in the lobby.
- Fixed skeleton heights.
Changed files in this update