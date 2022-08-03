 Skip to content

Dirge update for 3 August 2022

v0.3.1.1 Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version: 0.3.1.1
Build: branches/Dirge_v0.3-DirgeSteam-UE_4.27-Shipping-220-5147

Improvements

  • Spawners inside furniture now require an open door.
  • Journal sounds should now always play.
  • Reworked knights to spawn before thunderdome check so they work in thunderdome mode.
  • Reworked handgun spawners to look less goofy in safes.

Fixes

  • Fixed bug where Wraith could sometimes see player guns while in shadow realm.
  • Fixed bug where you could burn notebook with fire that was out.
  • Fixed bug where items in the sink couldn't be picked up.
  • Fixed bug where clients could hear wraith breathing in the lobby.
  • Fixed skeleton heights.

Depot 1374581
