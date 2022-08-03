Game Update Preview: Saty's Progress Report

Introduction

_Hey everyone!!

It's time for another update post :)

A couple of months ago I took Saty aboard, you may have seen him around the Discord and such, to help out with complex programming tasks. Together we've been working super hard on getting the v10 update ship-shape and ready to launch.

We're not there quite yet, but we do have a progress update post ready for you guys! Written by none other than Saty themselves!

Enjoy!_

As you all know, we are currently hard at work for the upcoming v10 update.

We already leaked a few things but we didn't really talk in detail yet about the new features.

So let's get you up to date!

First of all, we have reworked a lot of core systems of Zeepkist.

A lot of things you might not even notice, but that helps Zeepkist to be developed faster than ever before!

Most notable here are the UI changes, as all the UIs in the game now use one system and are way more responsive.

You can for example now pause anywhere, at any time! No more resetting before you can switch to photo mode :p

Up next are performance improvements.

You probably played levels with multiple thousands of building pieces, which slowed your game to a halt. Well... we found some issues that we’ve been able to fix, which should greatly speed up high detail levels!

We are also happy to show a sneak peak of the new settings menu!

The settings menu got a lot more fleshed out and now exposes most internal settings!

So you can finetune the graphic settings to your system, to enjoy Zeepkist as smooth as ever 🙂

Also, thanks to the before mentioned UI overhaul, you can access the new settings menu from anywhere! No more leaving an intense online match to change the volume.

We also mentioned Input Rebinding before.

It is finally coming with the v10 update! You will be able to change any key in the game to your preferred key.

This new system has a lot more functionality and should detect a lot more, if not all, controllers!

(Please someone finish X02 on a banana controller and send me a youtube video of it, thanks!)

But this is not all yet.

We also reworked the Networking. Actually... we completely replaced it.

Say bye bye Photon and hello custom networking!

This opens a lot of doors to us and lets us work on a lot of server-side features that up until now have been impossible for us to add. Stay tuned for more info on this in the future!

These will be things we might roll out with upcoming updates, so keep an eye out for announcements!

This is a lot already and this is probably the biggest update Zeepkist has ever seen, but on top of all these improvements and changes, we even went ahead and added a bunch of content!

Over 200 new materials for the level editor (Including bricks, solid colors, meshes etc) and primitive objects! Bringing the total count up to 345!!

You probably now wonder: But when can I play all of this?

Because it’s such a big update we’re still hard at work ironing out all the bugs to give you the best experience possible. Luckily we’re nearing the point where we can start doing public beta tests. We will ping you all for it when we are at that point.

That's it for today, we hope you are just as excited as we are! We can't wait to show you all of the new cool stuff!

Have a great time!

~ Saty