Patch Note - August 9th

These are the details of the update scheduled for Tuesday, August 9th, 2022.

◈In-game Updates◈

Altar of Darkness Renewal New Stage: Secret Peak 8F, Magic Square 8F New Boss Raid: Ghostly Bogey New Spirit: Alluring Spirit Cat Lulu

[August 9th Patch Note Details]

◈In-game Updates ◈

■ Altar of Darkness

Though the Altar of Darkness lead to war with the Natives against Expedition members, it will now be renewed, expanding to also include internal conflicts within a server between the Valley Owner Clan and the Bicheon Castle Ruling Clan, against their opponents.

● Altar of Darkness will be renewed.

[table]

[tr]

[th]Category[/th]

[th]Pre-Change[/th]

[th]Post-Change[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Schedule[/td]

[td]Every 21:00~22:00 (UTC+8)[/td]

[td]Every Thursday 22:00~23:00 (Based on regional server times)[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Owner[/td]

[td]None[/td]

[td]Valley Owner Clan[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Participants[/td]

[td]Defense: Natives

Offense: Expedition Members[/td]

[td]Defense: Altar Owner Clan (Valley Owner Clan) and their allies

Offense: Any Natives or Expeditions not allied with the Defense[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Altar Name[/td]

[td]Valley Name + Altar of Darkness[/td]

[td]Clan Name + Altar of Darkness[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Requirements for Altar HP restoration[/td]

[td]When one or more members of Natives are in the Circle of Recovery of the Altar of Darkness[/td]

[td]When one or more members of the Valley Owner Clan are in the Circle of Recovery of the Altar of Darkness[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Result[/td]

[td]When getting destroyed:

DarkSteel Mining -20% in Valley [/td]

[td]When destroyed:

Decrease in Darksteel Tax Rate to 7% from 15%

Decrease in Bicheon Castle Darksteel Tax Rate per Valley to 5% from 10%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Protection maintained for[/td]

[td]3 days[/td]

[td]4 weeks (28 days)[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

※ Bicheon Castle Ruling Clan must request an alliance with the Valley Owner Clan to participate as Defense. If not allied, they will be defined as enemies and can attack the Altar of Darkness.

※ The penalty on the Tax rate will be maintained until the regeneration of the next Altar of Darkness. (It will last until the regeneration of the next Altar regardless of the change in Valley Owner Clan.)

※ Please refer to [Game Encyclopedia - War - Altar of Darkness] for further details.

■ Portal

● 8F will be added in the Portal.

-Secret Peak and Magic Square 8F (Expedition Available) will be added.

● Magic Square 8F

-Power Score required: 112,400

-Monster Level: 130~145

● Secret Peak 8F

-Power Score required: 118,000

-Monster Level: 135~145

● Expedition Missions for the 8F will be added.

-1 Expedition Mission in Magic Square

-7 Expedition Missions in Secret Peak

■ Boss Raid

● New Boss Raid ‘Ghostly Bogey’ will be added.

-Boss Level: 150

-Power Score Required: 113,000

■ Spirit

● Legendary Forest Spirit ‘Alluring Spirit Cat Lulu’ will be added.

Passive bonus once summoned: 40 Spell DEF



[table]

[tr]

[th]Skills[/th]

[th]Skill Effect[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Aura of Vigor[/td]

[td]Increases Max HP by 1700, Max MP by 900, PHYS ATK by 80, and Spell ATK by 80.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Aura of Essence[/td]

[td]Increases Accuracy by 100, CRIT by 100, Bash ATK Reduction by 25%. [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Aura of Forest[/td]

[td]Increases Monster DMG Reduction by 15%, PVP ATK DMG Boost by 15%, Lucky Chance Drop Boost by 15%. [/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

※ Restricted use of Greater Heal or Resurrector Darknyan's Twirling that is blocked by Dimension Seal will be stated as Resurrection Side Effect.

■ Clan Shop

● Mystic Stones and Darkened Stones will become purchasable in Clan Shop upon occupying the Hidden Valley.

-Previous: Mystic Stones can be registered and purchased upon occupying Bicheon or Redmoon Valley. Darkened Stones can be registered and purchased upon occupying Snake Pit Valley

-After: Both Mystic and Stones Darkened Stones can be registered and purchased upon occupying any Hidden Valley

