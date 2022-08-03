Territory – Patch 2.0.5.1 – Hotfix

Fixed
Candle and Lantern pickup items
Dirt planter a lot easier to place on uneven terrain
Some incorrect item descriptions
Changed
Increased stone and iron forge yield from raw iron ore
Changed files in this update