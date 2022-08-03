 Skip to content

Territory update for 3 August 2022

Territory – Patch 2.0.5.1 – Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed

Candle and Lantern pickup items
Dirt planter a lot easier to place on uneven terrain
Some incorrect item descriptions

Changed

Increased stone and iron forge yield from raw iron ore

Changed files in this update

