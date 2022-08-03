 Skip to content

Inferna update for 3 August 2022

UPDATE 03.08.2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Equipment now has a small icon next to it to make it easier to distinguish at a glance. The icon is red if the equipment is not for your character class
  • Trade window now adds thousands separators to your own gold offer
  • You can now quick-move items into the enchanter window
  • Items and gold on the floor now flash before despawning
  • You can now buy up to 10 stacks of items from an npc at once
  • You can now quick-buy a whole stack from an npc by right-clicking with the quick-move key held (shift by default)
  • The inferna rules/guidelines are now also available in-game via the ESC menu
  • Empty equipment slots now show a tooltip with their type

Changes

  • More effect sounds are loaded in the background before playing to reduce fps stutters
  • Tweaked weather randomization to roll bad weather less often
  • Slight performance tweak in text rendering for common latin script characters
  • Armor traders in the starter towns don't sell weapons anymore
  • Reward panel in the quest window is now hidden when there's no rewards
  • Common rarity items now also have a gray outline (similar to higher rarity ones) to make dark items easier to see
  • A warning is shown when trying to de-equip an item with no space left
  • Tweaked ambient occlusion strength
  • Added some color to the skill tooltips level/exp lines

Balance updates

  • Reduced prices of hp potions (small from 50 to 32 gold, regular from 150 to 90, greater from 250 to 150 and super from 600 to 250)
  • In order to make the game more accessible for beginners, most equipment world drops will be for the class of your character now instead of an equal mix
  • MP will not be automatically restored to full when reviving

Bugfixes

  • Fixed an edge case where the character would not move to a target when clicking on it
  • Fixed a bug preventing the character walking to an item to pick it up
  • Fixed emotions not showing their cooldown in the skill window
  • Fixed some bugs in the sound overlap limiting logic
  • Fixed many items bags dropping at once by for example a rift would drown out any other sounds
  • Fixed name toggle keybind sometimes changing the setting permanently
  • Fixed environment time of day oscillating in some circumstances right after login
  • Fixed switching to full screen resetting the selected resolution
  • Fixed untranslated text in the player shop ui/name
  • Fixed untranslated text in the character creation
  • Fixed character skin shader not rendering shadows
  • Fixed grainy rendering, especially noticable in darker areas
  • Fixed ambient occlusion not turning off when disabling the post processing section
  • Fixed successful skill book read still mentioning a level up
  • Fixed skill tooltip showing exp in the next level section as well

