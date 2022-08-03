Unit Veterancy is here!

For this update we are adding unity veterancy to the game. Killing enemy units and structures upgrades gives your units experience. This then results in them leveling up, causing them to get a lot of extra health and damage per level. So keeping your units alive is now more important than ever!
Additions
- Added Veterancy system for units. Now they can be promoted by killing hostiles.
Reworks
- Damara now uses bombers with magma projectiles damaging buildings most effectively
- Eradicator beam now uses flow animation
- MiniCannon defense: increased damage from 3 to 7
- Barreller defense: increased damage from 3 to 9
- Repeller defense: increased damage from 3 to 6
- Photon Launcher defense: reduced damage from 32 to 30
- Missile Platform defense:
- Light missile damage increased from 2.5 to 10, cooldown increased from 5 to 10
- Medium missile damage increased from 5 to 15
Fixes
- Fixed memory leak cause by some textures leading to performance drop in long sessions
- Fixed game attempting to read/modify destroyed objects in some cases
- Fixed wrong values in descriptions of the cost reducing utility modules
- Fixed scale and position of Lunaria's engine flames
- Fixed Agonizer's description missing information about her built-in Laser Shield
