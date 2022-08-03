Unit Veterancy is here!

For this update we are adding unity veterancy to the game. Killing enemy units and structures upgrades gives your units experience. This then results in them leveling up, causing them to get a lot of extra health and damage per level. So keeping your units alive is now more important than ever!

Additions

Added Veterancy system for units. Now they can be promoted by killing hostiles.

Reworks

Damara now uses bombers with magma projectiles damaging buildings most effectively

Eradicator beam now uses flow animation

MiniCannon defense: increased damage from 3 to 7

Barreller defense: increased damage from 3 to 9

Repeller defense: increased damage from 3 to 6

Photon Launcher defense: reduced damage from 32 to 30

Missile Platform defense:

Light missile damage increased from 2.5 to 10, cooldown increased from 5 to 10

Medium missile damage increased from 5 to 15



Fixes