South of the Circle | Available Now

Hello everyone!

We’re glad to announce that South of the Circle is finally here! Watch the release trailer below:



South of the Circle is first and foremost a captivating cinematic experience featuring an immersive multi-layered story masterfully crafted by the BAFTA-winning State of Play. It’s a perfect addition to our existing portfolio of meaningful entertainment but it’s worth mentioning that if you’re searching for a challenging survival game then this is not it. However, if you’re looking for a game with a compelling mature narrative focused on the unavoidable consequences of various life choices with fully motion-captured performances, amazing voice acting and distinguished art style, then South of the Circle is most likely your cup of tea.

Get the game here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1811040/South_of_the_Circle/

Take care,

11 bit studios