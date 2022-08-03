Easier to move and sell all items

Version 3.0.4. is online with a couple new options and important bug fixes:
- Added option to move all items of a certain type to the garage. It works for the whole racks and fully setup workstations as well. This way you can quickly move stuff between facilities. You can also quickly sell obsolete hardware by moving all to garage and then selecting to sell all items of the same type from the garage menu.
- Camera view no longer scrolls around when the game is paused
- Fixed crash with certain sound effect files on some audio card drivers
- Fixed rare crash situation with garage inventory view
- Fixed bug where you could set up mining for computers without operating system installed
- 32bit build updated to match the 64bit version
- Updated translations
Have fun playing!
Changed files in this update