Empyrion - Galactic Survival update for 3 August 2022

v1.8.6 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9244469 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Galactic Survivalists!

In addition to the previous patch here is the changelog for v1.8.6 with some fixes we have been working on & more to come soon.
2022-08-03 v1.8.6 B3862

Changes:

  • Added: New oxygen leak path visualisation added to the oxygen debug visualisation to help to find holes inside constructions.

Fixes:

  • 00344: Invisible NPC Spawners cannot be removed or interacted in Creative mode any more
  • 00343: Motion sensor & Light barrier visualisation disabled in Survival mode
  • 00259: Heavy windows texturing issue
  • 00339: Opening certain containers results in opening another one
  • 00335: Light blocks cannot be colored
  • 00341: The light cast from a light block when setup to blink doesn't blink.
  • 00342: Issue with some blocks preventing oxygen inside structures
  • Fixed a CoQ related to lights
  • Fixed holo screen 05
  • Fixed planets culling too early
  • Multiple exceptions found in playfield logs

