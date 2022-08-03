v1.8.6 Hotfix

Hi Galactic Survivalists!

In addition to the previous patch here is the changelog for v1.8.6 with some fixes we have been working on & more to come soon.

Report bugs and issues for the public release right over here - thanks a lot!:

https://empyriononline.com/forums/bugs.24/

2022-08-03 v1.8.6 B3862

Changes:

Added: New oxygen leak path visualisation added to the oxygen debug visualisation to help to find holes inside constructions.

Fixes: