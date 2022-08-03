v1.8.6 Hotfix

Hi Galactic Survivalists!
In addition to the previous patch here is the changelog for v1.8.6 with some fixes we have been working on & more to come soon.
Report bugs and issues for the public release right over here - thanks a lot!:
https://empyriononline.com/forums/bugs.24/
2022-08-03 v1.8.6 B3862
Changes:
- Added: New oxygen leak path visualisation added to the oxygen debug visualisation to help to find holes inside constructions.
Fixes:
- 00344: Invisible NPC Spawners cannot be removed or interacted in Creative mode any more
- 00343: Motion sensor & Light barrier visualisation disabled in Survival mode
- 00259: Heavy windows texturing issue
- 00339: Opening certain containers results in opening another one
- 00335: Light blocks cannot be colored
- 00341: The light cast from a light block when setup to blink doesn't blink.
- 00342: Issue with some blocks preventing oxygen inside structures
- Fixed a CoQ related to lights
- Fixed holo screen 05
- Fixed planets culling too early
- Multiple exceptions found in playfield logs
