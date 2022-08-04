Get this hotfix while it's hot!

Hey everyone!
This hotfix updates the game to version 0.2.6.38 where we address some of the issues that you reported after the latest content patch:
FIXES
- Fixed Player Orientation when loading the game state
- Fixed textures at the start of E1M4
- Fixed pause menu tint on ultrawide screens
- Fixed some monster placement in E1M4
- Fixed incorrect total monster count in level summary
- Fixed falling animations of Cacobots and Protosatan
- Fixed an issue where Autoshotgun fire rate would bug out
- Fixed an issue where automap in e1m4 would always be uncovered
ADJUSTMENTS
Adjusted gib amount depending on monster size:
- Smaller enemies drop fewer gibs
- Bigger enemies drop more gibs
Adjusted Necrogirls... again!
- Their projectile attacks are less frequent
- Their main focus is to revive dead monsters
We appreciate that you’re part of our Early Access and help us make Project Warlock II a better game with your constant feedback on Discord and in the comments.
Also, be sure to leave a review if you like the game. Steam gets our game in front of more people this way.
