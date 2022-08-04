Get this hotfix while it's hot!

Hey everyone!

This hotfix updates the game to version 0.2.6.38 where we address some of the issues that you reported after the latest content patch:

FIXES

Fixed Player Orientation when loading the game state

Fixed textures at the start of E1M4

Fixed pause menu tint on ultrawide screens

Fixed some monster placement in E1M4

Fixed incorrect total monster count in level summary

Fixed falling animations of Cacobots and Protosatan

Fixed an issue where Autoshotgun fire rate would bug out

Fixed an issue where automap in e1m4 would always be uncovered

ADJUSTMENTS

Adjusted gib amount depending on monster size:

Smaller enemies drop fewer gibs

Bigger enemies drop more gibs

Adjusted Necrogirls... again!

Their projectile attacks are less frequent

Their main focus is to revive dead monsters

We appreciate that you’re part of our Early Access and help us make Project Warlock II a better game with your constant feedback on Discord and in the comments.

