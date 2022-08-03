 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blender update for 3 August 2022

Blender 2.93.9 LTS Maintenance Release !

Share · View all patches · Build 9244357 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Blender 2.93.9 LTS features many bug fixes. It is released on the 2.93 branch.

You can switch to this by right-clicking on the Blender entry in your library, select Properties.... Open the Betas tab and select 2.93.

Patch Notes
  • Cleanup: Avoid possible NULL pointer error. (rBdf5da16aa11)
  • Spline calc_length() crashes for NURBS curves with only a single point. (T95137)
  • Cleanup: use an intermediate value for cast_primitive_type. (rB05f631b7ad6)
  • Fix dna_genfile error converting signed int types to floating point. (rB87b77a97b94)
  • Blender Crashes to Desktop when viewing thumbnail of a certain HDRI. (T89542)
  • Keying sets for armatures in library overrides break if unrelated objects are changed in source file. (T95601)
  • Texture paint: Apply Camera Image crash when selecting a image. (T95787)
  • Fix broken shapekeys: check for 'NULL' from pointer too. (rBfc56ef5f970)
  • Magic UV: Pass correct argument for operator identifier. (rBAa99ece99)
  • Node Preset Addon crashes when used with Geometry Nodes. (T90845)
  • generator modifier : factorized polynomial don't work properly. (T96195)
  • Fix memory leak evaluating PyDrivers. (rBc3fed26f376)
  • Workbench screnspace cavity not rendered in batch through command line. (T96243)
  • GPU: Allow the user to set an anisotropic filtering setting below the implementation-defined value of GL_MAX_TEXTURE_MAX_ANISOTROPY_EXT. (rB3dc36b32a1e)
  • Regression: NLA crash when reordering tracks if no object is selected. (T96624)
  • Gpencil: Inverted Fill makes extra stroke at origin (0,0,0). (T96790)
  • Baked particles dont render in final frame. (T68290)
  • Adjust Last Operation panel is slow (some Undo/Redo happening?). (T85756)
  • Node mask selection does not take in consideration the parenting with the markers. (T97135)
  • Mask transform center doesn't take parent Track into account. (T85467)
LTS Program

Learn more about the LTS program on blender.org

Stay up-to-date

You can follow Blender on social media:

Keep reporting any issues you find to make this LTS the most stable release ever !

Happy blending,
The Blender team

Changed depots in 2.93 branch

View more data in app history for build 9244357
Blender Windows x86_64 Depot 365671
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link