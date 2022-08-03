Blender 2.93.9 LTS Maintenance Release !

Share · View all patches · Build 9244357 · Last edited 3 August 2022 – 12:09:07 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Blender 2.93.9 LTS features many bug fixes. It is released on the 2.93 branch.

You can switch to this by right-clicking on the Blender entry in your library, select Properties.... Open the Betas tab and select 2.93.

Patch Notes

Cleanup: Avoid possible NULL pointer error. (rBdf5da16aa11)

Spline calc_length() crashes for NURBS curves with only a single point. (T95137)

Cleanup: use an intermediate value for cast_primitive_type. (rB05f631b7ad6)

Fix dna_genfile error converting signed int types to floating point. (rB87b77a97b94)

Blender Crashes to Desktop when viewing thumbnail of a certain HDRI. (T89542)

Keying sets for armatures in library overrides break if unrelated objects are changed in source file. (T95601)

Texture paint: Apply Camera Image crash when selecting a image. (T95787)

Fix broken shapekeys: check for 'NULL' from pointer too. (rBfc56ef5f970)

pointer too. (rBfc56ef5f970) Magic UV: Pass correct argument for operator identifier. (rBAa99ece99)

Node Preset Addon crashes when used with Geometry Nodes. (T90845)

generator modifier : factorized polynomial don't work properly. (T96195)

Fix memory leak evaluating PyDrivers. (rBc3fed26f376)

Workbench screnspace cavity not rendered in batch through command line. (T96243)

GPU: Allow the user to set an anisotropic filtering setting below the implementation-defined value of GL_MAX_TEXTURE_MAX_ANISOTROPY_EXT . (rB3dc36b32a1e)

. (rB3dc36b32a1e) Regression: NLA crash when reordering tracks if no object is selected. (T96624)

Gpencil: Inverted Fill makes extra stroke at origin (0,0,0). (T96790)

Baked particles dont render in final frame. (T68290)

Adjust Last Operation panel is slow (some Undo/Redo happening?). (T85756)

Node mask selection does not take in consideration the parenting with the markers. (T97135)

Mask transform center doesn't take parent Track into account. (T85467)

LTS Program

Learn more about the LTS program on blender.org

You can follow Blender on social media:

Keep reporting any issues you find to make this LTS the most stable release ever !

Happy blending,

The Blender team