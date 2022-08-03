Blender 2.93.9 LTS Maintenance Release !

Blender 2.93.9 LTS features many bug fixes. It is released on the 2.93 branch.
You can switch to this by right-clicking on the Blender entry in your library, select Properties.... Open the Betas tab and select 2.93.
Patch Notes
- Cleanup: Avoid possible NULL pointer error. (rBdf5da16aa11)
- Spline calc_length() crashes for NURBS curves with only a single point. (T95137)
- Cleanup: use an intermediate value for cast_primitive_type. (rB05f631b7ad6)
- Fix dna_genfile error converting signed int types to floating point. (rB87b77a97b94)
- Blender Crashes to Desktop when viewing thumbnail of a certain HDRI. (T89542)
- Keying sets for armatures in library overrides break if unrelated objects are changed in source file. (T95601)
- Texture paint: Apply Camera Image crash when selecting a image. (T95787)
- Fix broken shapekeys: check for 'NULL'
frompointer too. (rBfc56ef5f970)
- Magic UV: Pass correct argument for operator identifier. (rBAa99ece99)
- Node Preset Addon crashes when used with Geometry Nodes. (T90845)
- generator modifier : factorized polynomial don't work properly. (T96195)
- Fix memory leak evaluating PyDrivers. (rBc3fed26f376)
- Workbench screnspace cavity not rendered in batch through command line. (T96243)
- GPU: Allow the user to set an anisotropic filtering setting below the implementation-defined value of
GL_MAX_TEXTURE_MAX_ANISOTROPY_EXT. (rB3dc36b32a1e)
- Regression: NLA crash when reordering tracks if no object is selected. (T96624)
- Gpencil: Inverted Fill makes extra stroke at origin (0,0,0). (T96790)
- Baked particles dont render in final frame. (T68290)
- Adjust Last Operation panel is slow (some Undo/Redo happening?). (T85756)
- Node mask selection does not take in consideration the parenting with the markers. (T97135)
- Mask transform center doesn't take parent Track into account. (T85467)
LTS Program
