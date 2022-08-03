 Skip to content

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr update for 3 August 2022

New Backend Up and Running - Servers are back

Build 9244311 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Inquisitors,

we're delighted to announce that the backend migration is now complete! Servers are now back up and you can continue where you left off. We double-checked the saved states during the process and everything should be in place, but in the rare case you find something went missing, let us know! Performance tweaks are in process so you might encounter some issues here in there but we will keep working on the emerging issue

If you took part in the Public Stress Test, don't forget to switch back to the Live version on Steam by right clicking the game and deselecting the Public Stress Test beta branch! We would like to express our gratitude to everyone who helped us testing the new backend. You all were of great help to the team!

Let's purge the heretics, shall we?

The Emperor protects.

Changed files in this update

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr Content Depot 527431
  • Loading history…
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr Config & Exe Depot 527432
  • Loading history…
