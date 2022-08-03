Aug 3rd update

The main branch has been updated!
Notable changes:
- Improvements to Network MP stability. This should help players who are experiencing disconnections and frozen games in multiplayer.
- Reduced memory usage to improve performance
- Urban tiles now give free roads
- Governor and Family bonuses rebalanced
- Hold Court mission now has a 20% chance to find a new Courtier
- Improvements to interface for Steam Deck players
Full notes can be reviewed here:
https://gist.github.com/MohawkGames/7f1d6b52d5c733da2d0ffb9d8e4b3b1c
Changed files in this update