 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Old World update for 3 August 2022

Aug 3rd update

Share · View all patches · Build 9244269 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The main branch has been updated!

Notable changes:

  • Improvements to Network MP stability. This should help players who are experiencing disconnections and frozen games in multiplayer.
  • Reduced memory usage to improve performance
  • Urban tiles now give free roads
  • Governor and Family bonuses rebalanced
  • Hold Court mission now has a 20% chance to find a new Courtier
  • Improvements to interface for Steam Deck players

Full notes can be reviewed here:
https://gist.github.com/MohawkGames/7f1d6b52d5c733da2d0ffb9d8e4b3b1c

Changed files in this update

Ten Crowns Windows Content Depot 597181
  • Loading history…
Ten Crowns OSX Content Depot 597182
  • Loading history…
Old World Linux Content Depot 597183
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link