 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Luminary update for 3 August 2022

[Complete] August 3, 2022 Server Maintenance

Share · View all patches · Build 9243886 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings! Luminarians,

We would like to inform everyone that the scheduled server maintenance is over and servers are now up and running.

[Server Refresh]

Zeus | Hestia

Magazine of Bullets

Bug Fixed: Can be Equipped now
Does not disappear when it's in inventory

Item Mall: Flash Sale

3 days Flash Sale: Ended

Hourly Item Giveaway

Marshmallow Coonie

Don't miss this out!

We greatly appreciate the patience and relentless support for Luminary: Rise of the GoonZu~!!!

Sincerely,
Luminary Global Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 1685531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link