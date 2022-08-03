 Skip to content

3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound update for 3 August 2022

User Sanction

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings Ballers!

We have applied sanctions to the users who intentionally abused the bug to gain coins.

We have collected coins acquired in an inappropriate way.

The sanctions were carried out by 104 users who were judged to abuse the bug intentionally among those subject to use the bug

Please check the sanction list below.

Penalized users will get heavier punishment if the punished user continues such abusive behavior in the future.

3on3 FreeStyle Team will continuously monitor our players to create a fair competition environment.

Any action that can harm the gaming environment are not allowed.

  • 3on3 Freestyle Team

