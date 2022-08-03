Balance update

Version 0.5550920367

🎯 [Balance] The Founders skill "Skill Shot" now also applies to on-board turrets.

🎯 [Balance] The Founders skill "Mind vs Body" now also applies to on-board turrets and summoned drones.

🎯 [Balance] The Vagrantis skill "Boosters" now provides 10% increased engine power per point spent (up from 2%). It is now also based on the total power (as is described in the player stat sheet), rather than the power of the engine alone.

🎯 [Balance] The Vagrantis skill "Quick draw" now also affects on-board turrets. It also provides 20% bonus speed per level (up from 5%).

🎯 [Misc] Docking/undocking speed for larger ships has been greatly increased.

🎯 [Misc] The "Ricochet" weapon mod now behaves more predictable (a bit closer to the "Bounce" mod).

🎯 [Continuum Transmuter] Auto-fill recipes now support items in all inventory tabs.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue with the auto-fill "Random Continuum Entity" recipe that caused it to only be applied for Rare-grade items.

🎯 [Bug fix] Bulk-moving items from the storage to the inventory no longer overflows into world-space if the inventory is full.