Under a Desert Sun update for 3 August 2022

Under a Desert Sun: it's time for Bullettime!!

Under a Desert Sun update for 3 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

I just Pushed bullettime to the main branch.

You can try it in horde mode by grabbing the orb from your wrist and throwing it so it breaks or by shooting it!

Bullettime trailer!

Kind regards,
Raymond

