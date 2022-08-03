 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Quantum Tripper update for 3 August 2022

Quantum Tripper | Extended Soundtrack

Share · View all patches · Build 9243573 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Remixed extended soundtracks for each level
-Improved lights, animation, and music sync
-Minor texture and vertex fixes
-The DLC bundle now appears on the main store page so you can download all the maps for a discounted rate!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1965971
  • Loading history…
Depot 1965972
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link