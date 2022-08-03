-Remixed extended soundtracks for each level
-Improved lights, animation, and music sync
-Minor texture and vertex fixes
-The DLC bundle now appears on the main store page so you can download all the maps for a discounted rate!
Quantum Tripper update for 3 August 2022
Quantum Tripper | Extended Soundtrack
