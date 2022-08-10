New patch! New class, the Duelist! + Walk over block

Hello! New class! We are currently working on integrating the aura mechanics which will be effect zones in which variables can be changed (being slowed down, not being able to jump, taking continuous fire damage etc...) they will open up several possibilities both for the monsters and for the player!

Changelog 0.13.6d Adds: - new class (silver) duelist with 4 skills: - counter attack - ultimate parry - intimidation - dash attack - possibility to walk over 1 block height walls (can be disabled in options) - advanced graphics option to change filtering for fractional zooms (like x1.5 zoom) - new custom shader for fractional zoom with sharper pixels than bilinear, used by default - press twice to dash can be disabled in game options - option to destroy feeders even if a pet is associated Fixed: - multiplayer: soulgem initial velocity is broken, which makes soulgems to fly away if a client throw one - multiplayer: using hoe on dirt is not sync - NPCs craft stations: crafts don't work - NPCs craft stations: after save & quit, NPCs are no longer associated with the station - many monsters are invisible in previews

Class skill:

Intimidation: Reduces the damage inflicted by the nearest opponent by 50% and increases physical damages on it.

Counter Attack: If take damages within 1 sec, reflects the damage on the enemy and reduces damage taken by 50%

Ultimate Parry: Nullifies 75% of an attack within 1.0 sec, and project the enemy. Remaining 25% are reduced by 0.4% of Max SP.



Dash Attack: Inflicts damage to opponents when dashing. DMG dealt by this skill is increased by 2% of Max SP



That's all for today, thank you for your support

