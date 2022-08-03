ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN 3rd Anniversary Free Update is available now

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This 3rd Anniversary Update features 14 new skins, including the long-awaited Razgriz Squadron and Wardog Squadron skins, now available for the F-14A Tomcat, a playable aircraft added to the TOP GUN: Maverick Aircraft Set.

In addition to the Wardog Squadron skin for the F-14D Super Tomcat, six skins reprinted from ACE COMBAT 3, four European aircraft skins and a luminous skin for the XFA-27 have been added to this update.

Along with these, players will enjoy 17 new emblems including an ACE COMBAT 7 3rd Anniversary emblem, 3 Nuggets emblems and 13 THE IDOLM@STER SEASON Collaboration ones.

Ready for takeoff? 🛫

https://store.steampowered.com/app/502500/ACE_COMBAT_7_SKIES_UNKNOWN

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1966880/ACE_COMBAT_7_SKIES_UNKNOWN__TOP_GUN_Maverick_Aircraft_Set/