ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN update for 3 August 2022

ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN 3rd Anniversary Free Update is available now

Patchnotes via Steam Community
To celebrate its 3rd Anniversary, ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN welcomes a free update today including new skins, emblems and a new call sign!

This 3rd Anniversary Update features 14 new skins, including the long-awaited Razgriz Squadron and Wardog Squadron skins, now available for the F-14A Tomcat, a playable aircraft added to the TOP GUN: Maverick Aircraft Set.

In addition to the Wardog Squadron skin for the F-14D Super Tomcat, six skins reprinted from ACE COMBAT 3, four European aircraft skins and a luminous skin for the XFA-27 have been added to this update.

Along with these, players will enjoy 17 new emblems including an ACE COMBAT 7 3rd Anniversary emblem, 3 Nuggets emblems and 13 THE IDOLM@STER SEASON Collaboration ones.

Ready for takeoff? 🛫

