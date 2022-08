You can now try out the free prologue for Spellbook Demonslayers! I will be listening to the community's feedback while developing the full version of the game, which will be coming on October 24th!.

The best way to leave your feedback & suggestions is in a review, I read all of them so you can be sure it won't get missed there!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2070390/Spellbook_Demonslayers_Prologue/