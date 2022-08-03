[ Server Maintenance ] Aug 4 2022

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Adventurers

In order to bring you better service, our servers will be undergoing maintenance.

Sorry for the inconvenience it will cause you.

■ Server maintenance

NA - Aug 3, 2022 - 5:30 pm PST/PDT

EU - Aug 4, 2022 - 2:30 am CET

Servers - All Servers

Estimated time: 4 - 8 hours

Content

Server routine maintenance Class level has been raised to Lv.100 Adjustment of Guardian and Mage's Bless Skills

(1) Reduce the damage of the Guardian's piercing skills, and increased the crit chance after using the skills

(2) Reduce the consumption of magician's fire magic

Gear (armor) stats optimization: Gear will have life value, and its growth strengthening stats will be greatly improved New Items available in Lumena Store: Anniversary Package, Anniversary Chest Dimensional Dungeon launch: Infernal Execution Grounds Anniversary Celebrations

(1) Daily login rewards

(2) Celebration buff week event

(3) Anniversary Celebration Exchange Event: You can use the Anniversary Celebration Coins dropped by killing monsters to exchange for costumes, mounts, items, etc.

※ Note

During the maintenance, you will be temporarily unable to enter the server to play the game.

The maintenance will be delayed or advanced according to the maintenance situation, please be noted.

When the maintenance ends, the compensation items will be sent by mail. (once per account)

Please feel free to contact us if there is any problem or if you have suggestions for the game.

Thank you again for your support and love for Bless Unleashed!

Bless Unleashed VALOFE Team

