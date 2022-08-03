Update v0.7.7

Hello all Wobblies!
Welcome to the v0.7.7 Update!
We’ve got a minor update for you this month, adding 3 new jobs as well as a bunch of fixes and some graphical improvements. We hope you enjoy it!
Put on your hard hat and visit the new construction site in the forest! You can show off your building skills in 3 new jobs. There are a bunch of new vehicles and tools to help you get the job done.
The new building jobs work in 3 stages in a similar way to the farming job. Once you finish one job the same NPC will offer to start the next stage.
Recycling Job
Become a heavy machinery expert and use the Recycling Machines to turn bits of rubble into new building materials.
Construction Job
Take on the role of a builder and lay the bricks yourself. Place bags of materials on the walls and use a hammer to build them before the time runs out!
Demolition Job
As a Wobbly builder you don’t get everything right the first time. So sometimes buildings need to be demolished. Make use of a variety of new tools and vehicles to knock those walls back down again.
Save Game Backup System
For the PC version of Wobbly Life we have added a backup system, which puts the last 20 saves into a directory in case you delete/corrupt the save file.
The backups are located here (replace USERNAME with your computer user name) -
C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\LocalLow\RubberBandGames\Wobbly Life\Save
You should find a folder with a bunch of numbers and _backup, the bunch of numbers is your steam id.
Once you find the folder and want to restore your game, all you need to do is make sure the game is closed, extract the backup you want to restore from its zip file, then copy all the contents inside the backup and put them inside your save folder which will be located here -
C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\LocalLow\RubberBandGames\Wobbly Life\Save
(It will be the folder with a bunch of numbers - not the one with _backup)
We hope this helps people who lose their save files. We have made a bunch of adjustments in this update to try to ensure that this doesn’t happen, but without knowing exactly what causes the save issues we have introduced this system as well.
We do plan to go into more detail soon in the Steam discussions about restoring backup saves.
Update Notes
- New Construction site jobs!
Recycling
Building
Demolishing
- New Clothes: Construction Gear, Bowl cut hair, Pizza Slice hat, Frog Face Hat, Giant Top Hat, Axalotl Hat, CardboardBox Top, Kimono Flowers and Bamboo Tops, Frilled Shirt 1&2, Bushy Hair, Hair Plats, Farm hat pigtails, T-Shirt Stripes, Dungarees Skirt, Ski helmet.
(Spread across all 6 different clothes shops)
- Added save backups located LocalLow\RubberBandGames\Wobbly Life\Save they are under your Steamid_Backups
- Improved grabbing physics
- Improved network syncing to avoid hiccups/lost packets and massive sling shot issue
- Sloth hat now plays Sloth sounds
- Treasure Chest backpack now shoots coins on a button press and has sounds
- Slightly reduced the difficulty of the Ice Cream job
Graphical Changes
- Added CTAA Anti Aliasing - This helps reduce pixilation, especially on distant objects
- Trees now sway in the wind
- Added birds, flies and fireflies in some areas
- Updated stone terrain texture
- Updated some particles
Bug Fixes
- Fixed hearing environment music reverbs even when the environment music slider is all the way down
- Fixed Big Helicopter blue door when it should be another colour
- Fixed a bunch of split screen ui related issues
- Fixed ai issue around golf course
- Fixed when in super yacht spawner players can pull you around the map
- Fixed an issue in super yacht when getting out of bed clips you into the floor
- Fixed being able to grab onto fire trigger box
- Fixed job sheet stays on screen when you go into cinematic camera after hitting accept
- Fixed issue where there are 48 fish when there should be 47 due to Sea Urchin
- Fixed Vehicles not destroying underwater
- Fixed score board text going through fog
- Fixed Super Jelly Hat ability not working
- Fixed Big vehicles like Caravan get stuck on farmhouse fireworks button when spawning them in, causing it to fly up in the air
- Fixed player selection animation stutter
- Fixed Scooter, Toy Car and Space Hopper Leg of Wobbly vibrates on vehicle causing it to move by itself
- Fixed some navigation issues
- Fixed ai vehicles not detecting other vehicles in front
- Fixed issue where save file would go in read only, loading the game will fix this
- Fixed cutscenes being interactable on pause menu
- Fixed Old Car Passengers hands sticking out the vehicle
Known Bugs
- Vehicles can sometimes float in mid air when nobody is in them
- Recycling cement mixer rotation speed not always consistent depending on FPS (If you are having issues we suggest putting vSync on)
Changed files in this update