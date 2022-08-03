Update v0.7.7

Hello all Wobblies!

Welcome to the v0.7.7 Update!

We’ve got a minor update for you this month, adding 3 new jobs as well as a bunch of fixes and some graphical improvements. We hope you enjoy it!

Put on your hard hat and visit the new construction site in the forest! You can show off your building skills in 3 new jobs. There are a bunch of new vehicles and tools to help you get the job done.

The new building jobs work in 3 stages in a similar way to the farming job. Once you finish one job the same NPC will offer to start the next stage.

Recycling Job

Become a heavy machinery expert and use the Recycling Machines to turn bits of rubble into new building materials.

Construction Job

Take on the role of a builder and lay the bricks yourself. Place bags of materials on the walls and use a hammer to build them before the time runs out!

Demolition Job

As a Wobbly builder you don’t get everything right the first time. So sometimes buildings need to be demolished. Make use of a variety of new tools and vehicles to knock those walls back down again.

Save Game Backup System

For the PC version of Wobbly Life we have added a backup system, which puts the last 20 saves into a directory in case you delete/corrupt the save file.

The backups are located here (replace USERNAME with your computer user name) -

C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\LocalLow\RubberBandGames\Wobbly Life\Save

You should find a folder with a bunch of numbers and _backup, the bunch of numbers is your steam id.

Once you find the folder and want to restore your game, all you need to do is make sure the game is closed, extract the backup you want to restore from its zip file, then copy all the contents inside the backup and put them inside your save folder which will be located here -

C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\LocalLow\RubberBandGames\Wobbly Life\Save

(It will be the folder with a bunch of numbers - not the one with _backup)

We hope this helps people who lose their save files. We have made a bunch of adjustments in this update to try to ensure that this doesn’t happen, but without knowing exactly what causes the save issues we have introduced this system as well.

We do plan to go into more detail soon in the Steam discussions about restoring backup saves.

Merch

Don’t forget we’ve got merch!

We have more stuff coming to the store very soon so keep an eye out for that.

Link: https://store.rubberbandgames.com/

Socials

Don't forget to follow us on our Social Media for previews of what's to come.

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/gaming/WobblyLife

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/WobblyLifeDev

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/wobblylifedev/

Discord:

https://discord.com/invite/apqDWzm

New Construction site jobs!

Recycling

Building

Demolishing

Recycling Building Demolishing New Clothes: Construction Gear, Bowl cut hair, Pizza Slice hat, Frog Face Hat, Giant Top Hat, Axalotl Hat, CardboardBox Top, Kimono Flowers and Bamboo Tops, Frilled Shirt 1&2, Bushy Hair, Hair Plats, Farm hat pigtails, T-Shirt Stripes, Dungarees Skirt, Ski helmet.

(Spread across all 6 different clothes shops)

(Spread across all 6 different clothes shops) Added save backups located LocalLow\RubberBandGames\Wobbly Life\Save they are under your Steamid_Backups

Improved grabbing physics

Improved network syncing to avoid hiccups/lost packets and massive sling shot issue

Sloth hat now plays Sloth sounds

Treasure Chest backpack now shoots coins on a button press and has sounds

Slightly reduced the difficulty of the Ice Cream job

Graphical Changes

Added CTAA Anti Aliasing - This helps reduce pixilation, especially on distant objects

Trees now sway in the wind

Added birds, flies and fireflies in some areas

Updated stone terrain texture

Updated some particles

Bug Fixes

Fixed hearing environment music reverbs even when the environment music slider is all the way down

Fixed Big Helicopter blue door when it should be another colour

Fixed a bunch of split screen ui related issues

Fixed ai issue around golf course

Fixed when in super yacht spawner players can pull you around the map

Fixed an issue in super yacht when getting out of bed clips you into the floor

Fixed being able to grab onto fire trigger box

Fixed job sheet stays on screen when you go into cinematic camera after hitting accept

Fixed issue where there are 48 fish when there should be 47 due to Sea Urchin

Fixed Vehicles not destroying underwater

Fixed score board text going through fog

Fixed Super Jelly Hat ability not working

Fixed Big vehicles like Caravan get stuck on farmhouse fireworks button when spawning them in, causing it to fly up in the air

Fixed player selection animation stutter

Fixed Scooter, Toy Car and Space Hopper Leg of Wobbly vibrates on vehicle causing it to move by itself

Fixed some navigation issues

Fixed ai vehicles not detecting other vehicles in front

Fixed issue where save file would go in read only, loading the game will fix this

Fixed cutscenes being interactable on pause menu

Fixed Old Car Passengers hands sticking out the vehicle

Known Bugs