Graduated Update Log for August 3

Residents of Backwater! The following fixes were made this afternoon.

Adjusted the determination range for all tool use, as well as fixed errors in determination due to skill upgrades.

Added regular and compound feeds that can be made at the workbench

No payment for the workbench and reduced energy consumption.

Increase the number of seed stacks

Fix a bug that causes the feeding tube to flash back

We welcome your active feedback on bugs!

Thank you for your support and feedback, we will continue to work hard to make more fixes and optimizations.