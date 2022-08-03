Patch 0.1.3 - Early Access

The King announces new Patch Notes!

Second patch is out! This time we are introducing highly requested features and tackling in the weak side of sustain in the party, we will keep an eye out for healer stacking strategies for the next chapters.

This patch is dedicated to the victims of the @everyone incident over at the Discord. May your notifications rest in peace.

Core Systems

Hero Selection

After beating the first boss you will be allowed to pick any hero to start with.

After beating the second boss you will be allowed to customize your hero pool to keep only your favorites! Minimum of 12 heroes in the pool.

Adventure Map

Nodes to reach the boss increased by 2 after the chest. This change will allow us to better play with high level and equipped parties for longer, but it also means there will be a spike in powelevel before reaching the boss. We will monitor if bosses will need help in future patches so give us feedback on how the end game feels!

Heal Power

Heal Power no longer applies to both out-going and in-going heals, instead the highest source of Heal Power is applied.

This means that if a Cleric with 50% tries to heal a Berserker with 100% Heal Power, the incoming heal is only increased by 100%.

Special Effect Item Scaling

Tooltips will now properly display the real attribute values of the special effect items. This is a visual adjustment, they already scaled off the hero's attributes.

Pet Collision

Pets no longer collide with your heroes.

Heroes

King

NEW Precious Presence

Periodically heals nearby allies Heal 1 Cooldown 5

Majestic Benevolence Heal 10 -> 5



The King now provides better scaling sustain for your party. Main healers are being watched for their dominance, but since this patch already touches into too many aspects of sustainability we will leave possible nerfs for the future.

Archer

Rapid Fire Cooldown 3 -> 2

Barrage Cooldown 30 -> 25 Now moves towards closest target after being invoked!



Captain

Even in death... Nanas that stay alive are healed to full Nana movement speed 1 -> 1.5



Cleric

Holy Whack Damage 2 -> 4 This should make it less likely that mad men take 1 HOUR to kill the boss



Deep Cultist

Reach of the Old Mother Now only strikes when tentacle is in range of the target Tooltip now says the damage delay

Gaze of the Old Mother Now correctly applies its damage



Imp

Hurl Flame Cooldown 1 -> (1.5/1.083/0.666) Damage (2/2.5/3) -> 1 Range medium -> short





[Devil plays Dev, Author Unknown]

Items

Items now sell for their half their value rounded up.

Basic Heal Power items got nerfed in half, but alternative sustain items got buffed.

Emerald Shard

Heal Power 50 -> 25%

Life Tender's Cross

Heal Power 100 -> 50%

Emerald Light Crest

Heal Power 150 -> 75%

Heart of Ent

Heal Power 250 -> 150%

Pocket Cleric

Cooldown 120 -> 60s

Livine Corselet

Heal 2 -> 4

Diopside Ring

Heal 1 -> 3

-> 3 Heal tick interval 1 -> 2 seconds

Bosses / Zones

Druid

Recovery delay after Heavy Cleave increased

Owl

Zone Bitter Cold base Frost per second 5 -> 2

-> 2 Owl Frost/second increase in second phase 10 -> 4

-> 4 No longer forces 100 Frost in mid phase

First phase movement cooldown 7 -> 10

Kraken

Massive explosive eye thing now ramps up in velocity

now ramps up in velocity M.E.E.T. now deals half damage to secondary targets

now deals half damage to secondary targets Corals now have a bluish background in their recharge bar for clarity

Smoll Things

Barkskin doesn't trigger if damage is equal to 1

Ruined Saber Tooltip: NEW A blade from a bygone age used to rally troops long forgotten

Frost Plate's Tooltip: No longer brings shame to my family

mSlow

Achievement Cleric Only Run: Text rewritten for more clarity

Block now says Blocked when blocking

CrushforceX said he did something but I forgo :skull:

Bugs

Frost Plate's aura now properly slows enemies' haste instead of increasing it

Random Blackscreen bug fixed for good this time

Transparent units no longer lose their fade when receiving Frostbite

Teaser!

Two strangers approach...