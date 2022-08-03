Patch 0.1.3 - Early Access

The King announces new Patch Notes!
Second patch is out! This time we are introducing highly requested features and tackling in the weak side of sustain in the party, we will keep an eye out for healer stacking strategies for the next chapters.
This patch is dedicated to the victims of the @everyone incident over at the Discord. May your notifications rest in peace.
Core Systems
Hero Selection
After beating the first boss you will be allowed to pick any hero to start with.
After beating the second boss you will be allowed to customize your hero pool to keep only your favorites! Minimum of 12 heroes in the pool.
Adventure Map
Nodes to reach the boss increased by 2 after the chest. This change will allow us to better play with high level and equipped parties for longer, but it also means there will be a spike in powelevel before reaching the boss. We will monitor if bosses will need help in future patches so give us feedback on how the end game feels!
Heal Power
Heal Power no longer applies to both out-going and in-going heals, instead the highest source of Heal Power is applied.
This means that if a Cleric with 50% tries to heal a Berserker with 100% Heal Power, the incoming heal is only increased by 100%.
Special Effect Item Scaling
Tooltips will now properly display the real attribute values of the special effect items. This is a visual adjustment, they already scaled off the hero's attributes.
Pet Collision
Pets no longer collide with your heroes.
Heroes
King
-
NEW Precious Presence
Periodically heals nearby allies
- Heal 1
- Cooldown 5
-
Majestic Benevolence
- Heal
10-> 5
- Heal
The King now provides better scaling sustain for your party. Main healers are being watched for their dominance, but since this patch already touches into too many aspects of sustainability we will leave possible nerfs for the future.
Archer
-
Rapid Fire
- Cooldown
3-> 2
- Cooldown
-
Barrage
- Cooldown
30-> 25
- Now moves towards closest target after being invoked!
- Cooldown
Captain
-
Even in death...
- Nanas that stay alive are healed to full
- Nana movement speed
1-> 1.5
Cleric
-
Holy Whack
- Damage
2-> 4
- This should make it less likely that mad men take 1 HOUR to kill the boss
- Damage
Deep Cultist
-
Reach of the Old Mother
- Now only strikes when tentacle is in range of the target
- Tooltip now says the damage delay
-
Gaze of the Old Mother
- Now correctly applies its damage
Imp
-
Hurl Flame
- Cooldown
1-> (1.5/1.083/0.666)
- Damage
(2/2.5/3)-> 1
- Range
medium-> short
- Cooldown
[Devil plays Dev, Author Unknown]
Items
Items now sell for their half their value rounded up.
Basic Heal Power items got nerfed in half, but alternative sustain items got buffed.
Emerald Shard
Heal Power
50 -> 25%
Life Tender's Cross
Heal Power
100 -> 50%
Emerald Light Crest
Heal Power
150 -> 75%
Heart of Ent
Heal Power
250 -> 150%
Pocket Cleric
Cooldown
120 -> 60s
Livine Corselet
Heal
2 -> 4
Diopside Ring
- Heal
1-> 3
- Heal tick interval
1-> 2 seconds
Bosses / Zones
Druid
- Recovery delay after Heavy Cleave increased
Owl
- Zone Bitter Cold base Frost per second
5-> 2
- Owl Frost/second increase in second phase
10-> 4
- No longer forces 100 Frost in mid phase
- First phase movement cooldown
7-> 10
Kraken
- Massive explosive eye thing now ramps up in velocity
- M.E.E.T. now deals half damage to secondary targets
- Corals now have a bluish background in their recharge bar for clarity
Smoll Things
- Barkskin doesn't trigger if damage is equal to 1
- Ruined Saber Tooltip: NEW A blade from a bygone age used to rally troops long forgotten
- Frost Plate's Tooltip: No longer brings shame to my family
- mSlow
- Achievement Cleric Only Run: Text rewritten for more clarity
- Block now says Blocked when blocking
- CrushforceX said he did something but I forgo :skull:
Bugs
- Frost Plate's aura now properly slows enemies' haste instead of increasing it
- Random Blackscreen bug fixed for good this time
- Transparent units no longer lose their fade when receiving Frostbite
Teaser!
Two strangers approach...
