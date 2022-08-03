【2022.8.4】Update and Maintenance Notice

Dear players:

Dear players:

Myth of Empires will undergo an update and maintenance on Aug 4th from 06:00 to 07:00 UTC (1 hour). Make sure to log off before then to avoid any losses. Maintenance time may be extended as needed. Thank you for your understanding.

Optimization：

Added a notice in tally order when your game account is not bound with an international account. Added shortcut key for tally order Ctrl+Q Adjusted Territory Banner's effective hour to 52 hours Adjusted the teleportation mechanism while using the bed If the delete time on the loot is less than 5 min, merging the loot will reset the timer Increased decay time on buff potions to 15 days

Bugs fixed:

Fixed when the life force of the elephant is 0, you can not take it out of the Large Mount Stable Fixed you can not hit B to change attack mode on the horse Fixed weapons on the siege wagon can not lower structure values of the boundary marker Fixed the foals' life force when they were born Fixed the food box does not work properly

If you encounter any problems while downloading, installing, or entering the game, please contact customer service.

Thank you again for your support!