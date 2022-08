Share · View all patches · Build 9242627 · Last edited 3 August 2022 – 08:39:04 UTC by Wendy

Summary

Any custom Steam inputs may need to be updated

The native Newfound Courage input system has been improved

Hi all, just a small update today.

I had previously applied a bandaid to fix the input system issues when using PlayStation or Switch Controls. This should now be resolved more permanently.

If you have any issues, please let me know, but PS4, Switch and Xbox controllers should now all be well supported.