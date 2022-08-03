-Update Para Controller to use multiplayer radio via “R” keypress or the red button.
-Update Para Controller to automatically define a joystick index so it will only receive input from the controller and not other devices.
-Update Mouse and Keyboard mode to not have any interference from joystick devices.
-Fix possible bug where particles could still be active when forced off.
-Adjusted paragliding and mini-wing physics a little.
Glider Sim update for 3 August 2022
Update 1.6.7_EarlyAccess - Hotfix Para Controller
-Update Para Controller to use multiplayer radio via “R” keypress or the red button.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update