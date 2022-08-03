 Skip to content

Glider Sim update for 3 August 2022

Update 1.6.7_EarlyAccess - Hotfix Para Controller

-Update Para Controller to use multiplayer radio via “R” keypress or the red button.
-Update Para Controller to automatically define a joystick index so it will only receive input from the controller and not other devices.
-Update Mouse and Keyboard mode to not have any interference from joystick devices.
-Fix possible bug where particles could still be active when forced off.
-Adjusted paragliding and mini-wing physics a little.

