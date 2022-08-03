 Skip to content

Sands of Salzaar update for 3 August 2022

0803 - V.1.0.9 BugFixes & localization Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9242385 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Travellers,

Today's update focus on some reported bug fixes, please check the detailed info below:

Update Logs

Adjustment - AI will attack neutral towns now during the besiege

Fixed a bug where the caravan would carry the siege weapon when it was not in a siege battle

Fixed some team event results which could not correspond to the options

Fixed a bug where Witchcraft injury-free data for Boss The Fallen One was not successfully loaded

Fixed a bug that caused unable to talk to generated deserter when the random mission [Capture deserters] is automatically canceled due to low faction's favor

Optimized parts of EN localization

Feedback or encounter any issues when playing the game, just a click into our Discord channels or fill in this bug report form for submission. We will quickly look into and try fixing them in future updates!

Thank you all!

Changed files in this update

部落与弯刀 Content Depot 1094521
  • Loading history…
部落与弯刀 联机测试 Depot 1094522
  • Loading history…
