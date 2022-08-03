0803 - V.1.0.9 BugFixes & localization Update

Hi Travellers,
Today's update focus on some reported bug fixes, please check the detailed info below:
Update Logs
Adjustment - AI will attack neutral towns now during the besiege
Fixed a bug where the caravan would carry the siege weapon when it was not in a siege battle
Fixed some team event results which could not correspond to the options
Fixed a bug where Witchcraft injury-free data for Boss The Fallen One was not successfully loaded
Fixed a bug that caused unable to talk to generated deserter when the random mission [Capture deserters] is automatically canceled due to low faction's favor
Optimized parts of EN localization
Feedback or encounter any issues when playing the game, just a click into our Discord channels or fill in this bug report form for submission. We will quickly look into and try fixing them in future updates!
Thank you all!
