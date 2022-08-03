0803 - V.1.0.9 BugFixes & localization Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9242385 · Last edited 3 August 2022 – 07:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Hi Travellers,

Today's update focus on some reported bug fixes, please check the detailed info below:

Adjustment - AI will attack neutral towns now during the besiege

Fixed a bug where the caravan would carry the siege weapon when it was not in a siege battle

Fixed some team event results which could not correspond to the options

Fixed a bug where Witchcraft injury-free data for Boss The Fallen One was not successfully loaded

Fixed a bug that caused unable to talk to generated deserter when the random mission [Capture deserters] is automatically canceled due to low faction's favor

Optimized parts of EN localization

Feedback or encounter any issues when playing the game, just a click into our Discord channels or fill in this bug report form for submission. We will quickly look into and try fixing them in future updates!

Thank you all!