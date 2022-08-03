-Heartwigs were duplicating in inventory on every game exit. I made them stop duplicating.

-Chest was not giving you items EVER if you opened them with your inventory being full. Now if you have a full inventory and open a chest it will tell you that there isn't any room in the inventory. Then if you back away from the chest to close it and then walk closer and reopen the chest, with room in your inventory, it should give your the item.