[Announcement] Default Language Setting Issue

Attention Chasers!

With the merge with Korean servers, the Korean language has been added to the available list of languages to set your text to. However, this has set the default language of all existing accounts to different languages. Therefore, please follow the steps below to revert the language setting back to the language setting of your choice.





We apologize for the inconvenience caused by this issue. Thank you for your continued support of KurtzPel.

Thank you,

KurtzPel Team