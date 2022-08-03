 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

KurtzPel update for 3 August 2022

[Announcement] Default Language Setting Issue

Share · View all patches · Build 9242346 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Attention Chasers!

With the merge with Korean servers, the Korean language has been added to the available list of languages to set your text to. However, this has set the default language of all existing accounts to different languages. Therefore, please follow the steps below to revert the language setting back to the language setting of your choice.


We apologize for the inconvenience caused by this issue. Thank you for your continued support of KurtzPel.

Thank you,
KurtzPel Team

Changed depots in qa2-version branch

View more data in app history for build 9242346
KurtzPel Content Depot 844871
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link