Tvö update for 3 August 2022

Version 1.8.1 Update Notes

Version 1.8.1 Update Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update brings a few minor tweaks and quality of life updates to the game. Thanks to all of the Day 1 players that brought some of these issues to our attention!

For everyone who has reported bugs with the final puzzle, we have verified that all mechanics are working as intended and that it is solvable without resorting to luck. For those of you who want more, we will be dropping a game guide full of non-spoiler and spoiler hints soon.

New Features

  • Accessibility option under "Graphics" that increases the size of the in-game pointer
  • Added haptic feedback to certain events for gamepad users

Adjustments

  • Adjusted contrast on some of the wall text elements
  • Added additional tutorial hints at the beginning of the game
  • Adjusted layout of the "Follow the Lights" puzzle for the host
  • Added glyphs to "Platforms" puzzle triggers to make them easier to spot
  • Added a guiding glyph to the path leading forward from the second plaza

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue that caused the menu cursor to flicker on gamepad
  • Fixed a small gap in the host's level geometry
  • Fixed an issue that caused the in-game pointer to be sized based on resolution

