 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

OVR Locomotion Effect update for 3 August 2022

v1.4.3 Patch update

Share · View all patches · Build 9242109 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Add log files and a setting file for support. Please send these files when you report a bug.

Log file

Add application log file "Player.log" to this location. Paste this path to the windows explorer navigation bar.
%USERPROFILE%\AppData\LocalLow\kurohuku\OVRLocomotionEffect\Player.log

Setting file

Add a setting file "setting.json" to this location. This includes effect settings. If you have some error, try to delete this file then the tool is initialized to default setting. Send this file with the above log file when you report a bug.
%USERPROFILE%\AppData\LocalLow\kurohuku\OVRLocomotionEffect\setting.json

Changed files in this update

Depot 1393781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link