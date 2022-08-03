v1.4.3 Patch update

Add log files and a setting file for support. Please send these files when you report a bug.

Log file

Add application log file "Player.log" to this location. Paste this path to the windows explorer navigation bar.

%USERPROFILE%\AppData\LocalLow\kurohuku\OVRLocomotionEffect\Player.log

Setting file

Add a setting file "setting.json" to this location. This includes effect settings. If you have some error, try to delete this file then the tool is initialized to default setting. Send this file with the above log file when you report a bug.

%USERPROFILE%\AppData\LocalLow\kurohuku\OVRLocomotionEffect\setting.json