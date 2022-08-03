Small update b19 - Bug fixes

Beta 19 is a small update which mostly focuses on bugs and contains the following fixes:

Fixes various crashing bugs.

Fixes issue allowing both research and fill orders to be queued on the same hex

Automatic pausing when the app window loses focus is now optional in the settings, and turned off by default

Fixes AI issue that caused them to occasionally wander away near the end of the day for no apparent reason

If a wait order has been issued, it is now removed automatically when you issue a standard move order

Fixes issue where they couldn't build 4x4 floors from adjacent floors, and needed closer access

When starting a new world, burning large pine cones as fuel is now disabled by default

There is now a chance of receiving a small rock when digging soil

Adds Cyrillic and Korean fonts for better localization mod support. More fonts to come soon.

Fixes crash when using international fonts at low resolutions

It might be a little longer until the next update now, as I want to tackle a few larger tasks. But it should still be ready within the next week or two.

Thanks again for all of the feedback and bug reports.