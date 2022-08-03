 Skip to content

Sapiens update for 3 August 2022

Small update b19 - Bug fixes

Build 9242048 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Beta 19 is a small update which mostly focuses on bugs and contains the following fixes:

  • Fixes various crashing bugs.
  • Fixes issue allowing both research and fill orders to be queued on the same hex
  • Automatic pausing when the app window loses focus is now optional in the settings, and turned off by default
  • Fixes AI issue that caused them to occasionally wander away near the end of the day for no apparent reason
  • If a wait order has been issued, it is now removed automatically when you issue a standard move order
  • Fixes issue where they couldn't build 4x4 floors from adjacent floors, and needed closer access
  • When starting a new world, burning large pine cones as fuel is now disabled by default
  • There is now a chance of receiving a small rock when digging soil
  • Adds Cyrillic and Korean fonts for better localization mod support. More fonts to come soon.
  • Fixes crash when using international fonts at low resolutions

It might be a little longer until the next update now, as I want to tackle a few larger tasks. But it should still be ready within the next week or two.

Thanks again for all of the feedback and bug reports.

Changed files in this update

