Small update b19 - Bug fixes

Beta 19 is a small update which mostly focuses on bugs and contains the following fixes:
- Fixes various crashing bugs.
- Fixes issue allowing both research and fill orders to be queued on the same hex
- Automatic pausing when the app window loses focus is now optional in the settings, and turned off by default
- Fixes AI issue that caused them to occasionally wander away near the end of the day for no apparent reason
- If a wait order has been issued, it is now removed automatically when you issue a standard move order
- Fixes issue where they couldn't build 4x4 floors from adjacent floors, and needed closer access
- When starting a new world, burning large pine cones as fuel is now disabled by default
- There is now a chance of receiving a small rock when digging soil
- Adds Cyrillic and Korean fonts for better localization mod support. More fonts to come soon.
- Fixes crash when using international fonts at low resolutions
It might be a little longer until the next update now, as I want to tackle a few larger tasks. But it should still be ready within the next week or two.
Thanks again for all of the feedback and bug reports.
Changed files in this update