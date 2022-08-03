 Skip to content

Idle Research update for 3 August 2022

v0.21.2.1 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9241788 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[<== v0.21.2 ==>]
[Changed]

  • Lab now displays Flasks' boost as energy boosts, because that's technically what it was. So now it makes more sense.
  • Daily Solitaire: I heard ya. Stockpile now deals one card, instead of three. This will make games a bit easier to win!
  • Alright, solitaire will now bring you back to main menu again. There has been some saving issues when it brings you directly to the game.

No idea why. If this happens to you again, please get in touch immediately, and don't close your game so I can obtain player log files.

In case it does happen and you are a windows user:
Go to C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\LocalLow\CryptoGrounds\Idle Research\ and send me Player.log and Player-prev.log if you have it.

Otherwise, you can do it from the main menu if you scroll down to "Report Bugs"

Thanks!

