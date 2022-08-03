[0.8.6016] Fixed some bugs

[0.8.6016 Version Update] Updated at 18:00 on August 2, 2022

All traditional mind skills from are changed from 4-piece sets to 6-piece sets. But the number of requirements to trigger the effect of the set remains the same, still 2 and 4 pieces.

Fixed the problem that the affix effect (reduce cooldown time) of the traditional mind skill (Jo Set) did not take effect.

Fixed the problem that the Advanced Monoliths summoned by the traditional mind skill (Earthquake Set) could not obtain the shocking effect of the traditional mind skill and the affix effect of the Monoliths in other skills.

Fixed the problem that the effect of the traditional mind skill (Khayanirodha Set) would take effect on all fire special Skill.

Added the function of modifying nether feather after transcendent (the entrance is in the Go Immortal).

Fixed the problem that the phrase (Spiritual Heavenly Soaring) of the Plume of the Underworld did not take effect.

Adjusted the effect of the affix of the Candlelight (Wind Shadow):

The description of the effect before adjustment is: for every 10 damage dealt by the Ethereal Power, it increases its motion skill by 30%, which can be stacked for 3 levels and lasts for 40 seconds.

The effect before adjustment is abnormal and does not match the description. The actual effect is: for every 10 damage dealt by Ethereal Power, it increases all damage by 360%, can be stacked for 3 layers (total increase is 1080%), lasts for 4 seconds.

The adjusted effect is: Ethereal Power to the same enemy to deal 300 damage, so that all their skills power increased by 90%, lasting 4 seconds.

Added the function that can turn off the automatic attack of the nether feather (Click on the switch button on Reborn Realm to switch states.).

Fixed the problem that reloading the archive several times will cause the game to load more and more slowly.

Optimized the reload of the current archive will not pop up again when the information list of the subscription mod.

Optimized the operation logic of comprehend.

Fixed the problem that the game would get stuck when entering the Wave of Monsters battle under certain circumstances.

Cancellation of Di Jiang's following status in the immortal shrine of Dijiang.

Fixed the problem that props related to the shrine could not be put into Tree Vault.

Fixed the problem that the name in the plot of the Ye Linyuan Shrine was incorrect.

Fixed the problem that the Mushroom Mansummoned by the heavenly art of theSun Blocking Heavenly Mushroom has no avatar.

Fixed the problem that when the plot needs to consume props, the quantity consumed may be incorrect.

Fixed the problem that the original sect position was displayed abnormally after the sect was relocated to the Chi You.

Optimized the output of the big map BOSS in Huafeng, and improved the output probability of rare materials for forging.

Optimized the output of mining devil, increased the refining rare materials.

Optimized the output of the large map BOSSes of Wayward Desert and Chi You, and added the output of rare materials for the Outlandish Guqin.

Fixed the problem that the reward of Huafeng State does not match the actual one.