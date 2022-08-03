V 0.5.6.B - New alignment scaling and some bugfixes for the forge

Hey gladiators! Just a small patch today to fix some of the issues introduced with the introduction of forging items.

In addition, I've reworked the alignment system so it scales a bit better and makes Holy Smite/Heal more powerful at higher levels.

--- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---

• Alignment scaling now maxes at -1000 to 1000. Alignment now gives you +3 / -3 per fight. This improves the damage / healing done by Holy Heal / Smite at higher levels.

• Base chance of using Holy / Unholy Smite reduced to 50%

• Conviction now increases your hit chance when using Holy /Unholy Smite

--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES ---

• Fixed a bug where Wrath of Elitia threw your enemy backwards instead of forwards

--- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES ---

• Fixed a bug where arena champions weapons were unavailable to them after the rejigging of item tiers

• Fixed a bug where the icon for Stellar Crystals on the mini panel was sometimes invisible

• Fixed a bug where Gunteria and Warmhaven music battle tracks did not loop

• Altering unique items will still change their armour value, but the drop won't be so bad any more.

• Fixed a bug where enchanting Holy / Unholy items removed the Holy/Unholy stat

• Increased base item level of blueprints found in shops