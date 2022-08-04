Bug fixes for the Steam Deck with other fixes and adjustments (v1.33.3.1)

A new update has been released for BlastZone 2! (v1.33.3.1) This update focuses on bug fixing for the Steam Deck, which is now a supported platform for the game. All known bugs for the Deck being fixed as of the release of this update, but any bug reports will be greatly appreciated. The list of bug fixes include muted sound, frame hitching, and graphic corruption.

With this update, BlastZone 2 works very well on the Deck at max detail. However, the game has yet to be officially verified by Valve, and submissions are not open to all Steam games yet. This game will probably be reviewed by Valve eventually, but unfortunately the timeframe for that is unknown. Until then, feel free to play the game on Deck and have fun!

Some of the bugs fixed may apply to other systems as well, as some of these issues have been reported in the past, but were never reproduced internally until having a Deck on hand to test with.

This update also fixes an occasional hang issue for background explosions, and updates the design of Mission Area 2 and 6. There are a few other smaller changes and tweaks for this release as well. Here are the full release notes for v1.33.3.1:

Made a few Mission level design changes

-Slowed down the 2 dueling enemies near the end of the first section of Area 2 by 50%

-Made a few changes to a section about 1 minute in to Area 6

--This is the section when enemies come from the front, then quickly swing behind the player to shoot

--Lengthened this section to be about 3x as long as it used to be

--Spread out enemy movement here to give the player more space to move

-This has also been fixed for some systems that also had this issue

-This has also been fixed for some systems that also had this issue

-Using these settings would introduce graphic glitches

--Fixing bugs with these settings would reduce performance, so removing them is preferable for the best experience

-It is recommended to use 8x Antialiasing for the Steam Deck anyway, and this setting doesn't have graphic glitches

-Changed this as the in-game default, and for the external config program

Removed sound muting when switching focus to another program

Removed 60fps cap when switching focus to another program

Removed the 16x Antialiasing option for all systems

-No consumer grade hardware support this anyway

-The external configuration program was also updated to remove this option

-Now properly defaults to "Primary"

As usual, to make sure you have the latest update, launch the game and check the lower left corner for “v1.33.3.1” or higher. Enjoy!