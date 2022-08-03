Graduated Update Log for August 3

Residents of Backwater Town! Here are the fixes for this morning.

Inspiration system adjustment Fix not being able to cook white porridge Fix the problem that chickens don't know what to do when multiple feeding tubes exist tricycle can accelerate as well as have a trunk Fix the problem that animals won't get full at once Fix the problem that loading the archive may flash back because of breeding

Welcome to give us your feedback on bugs!

Thank you for your support and feedback, we will continue to work hard to make more fixes and optimizations.