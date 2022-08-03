Salamander County Public Television v1.0.3 Update

Salamander County Public Television has been updated to v1.0.3! This update includes changes to The Joy of Plugging It In, Skate Shuttle Starcatcher, and Synchronized Lawnmowers On Ice to make them more consistent and easier to play (and less un-fun for speedrunning), along with a few other miscellaneous changes.

Full Changelog

Gameplay Changes

- The Joy of Plugging It In: adjusted the socket hitboxes and added drag to the plug's velocity to help stabilize it and make it easier to consistently insert the plug into the sockets

- Skate Shuttle Starcatcher: added drag to the skateboard's velocity to make it slower and easier to control

- Avant-Garde Applesauce Simulator: if there are fewer than 20 apples in the playfield, more apples will be spawned until there are at least 20 apples in the playfield

- Synchronized Lawnmowers On Ice: the angle of the lawnmowers at the start is now perfectly aligned (previously, there was a random slight variation for each lawnmower)

Medal Target Changes

- Synchronized Lawnmowers On Ice: gold target increased from 100 seconds to 120 seconds

- Synchronized Lawnmowers On Ice: silver target increased from 150 seconds to 160 seconds

Bug Fixes

- Whack Chat: fixed a bug where the TTS would play in the Game Select screen if the Whack chat was skipped at a certain point

- That's Beans: reverted the font change from v1.0.2

- Skate Shuttle Starcatcher: fixed a bug where flipping multiple times awarded too many points

- Defeat the Boss: reverted the font change from v1.0.2 (the increased font size has not been reverted)