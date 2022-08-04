 Skip to content

Otherworld Legends update for 4 August 2022

1.13.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9241508 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjust the affix with no shop. With this affix, Peddler will take a sick leave.
Bugs fixed
-The random follower affix won't summon Erised the Reflection anymore.
-Fixed the display of Style Modifiers in Quan's Fabled Article
-Fixed the affix that affects Health Amor conversion items.
-Fixed the display error of Special Items rewards in defeating Chen, that means only one "Banned Items".
-Fixed the attack glitch when Quan morphed into a toad monster.

