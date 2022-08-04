Adjust the affix with no shop. With this affix, Peddler will take a sick leave.

Bugs fixed

-The random follower affix won't summon Erised the Reflection anymore.

-Fixed the display of Style Modifiers in Quan's Fabled Article

-Fixed the affix that affects Health Amor conversion items.

-Fixed the display error of Special Items rewards in defeating Chen, that means only one "Banned Items".

-Fixed the attack glitch when Quan morphed into a toad monster.