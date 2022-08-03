 Skip to content

Suits: Absolute Power update for 3 August 2022

Patch 08/02/22

Share · View all patches · Build 9241504 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, long time no see. I've been working on our next game Gamma 19, which you should wishlist it, and I had some free time to make some changes to Suits 2 since someone brought up how bad the RNG was and I felt the need to find a way to make it better. Also I was watching someone play Suits 2 and noticed some small issues.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1624170/Gamma_19/

-Change how random chances are handled. Changed from true random to pseudo random.
-Increased Recyclese's skill chances to hit by a bit.
-Fixed a bug that occurs when an enemy corrupts and has less skill in their corrupt form they execute the wrong skill.
-Fixed more typos.
-Fixed an issue where the player can softlock the game by punching and interacting with a destroyable interactable item.
-Moved a box in Lube City to a reachable place.

