Patch 08/02/22

Hello, long time no see. I've been working on our next game Gamma 19, which you should wishlist it, and I had some free time to make some changes to Suits 2 since someone brought up how bad the RNG was and I felt the need to find a way to make it better. Also I was watching someone play Suits 2 and noticed some small issues.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1624170/Gamma_19/

-Change how random chances are handled. Changed from true random to pseudo random.

-Increased Recyclese's skill chances to hit by a bit.

-Fixed a bug that occurs when an enemy corrupts and has less skill in their corrupt form they execute the wrong skill.

-Fixed more typos.

-Fixed an issue where the player can softlock the game by punching and interacting with a destroyable interactable item.

-Moved a box in Lube City to a reachable place.