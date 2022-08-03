8/2 Hotfix: Multi-level Shopkeeping, AI navigation, and performance

Looks like somewhere in the last few patches, AI navigation broke. We've fixed it this patch! You should be able to build 2, 3, 4, 5, 6+ story shops again. AI customers will also get stuck less frequently.

Changes

Added a squid to the game

Changed repair hammer attack combo

Added new sand SFX

Added new snow SFX

Tweaked

Added footstep FX to Boars

Updated Bamboo Clothing Rack material

Updated Bamboo Trim and Bamboo Seed icons

Fixes