 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Saleblazers Playtest update for 3 August 2022

8/2 Hotfix: Multi-level Shopkeeping, AI navigation, and performance

Share · View all patches · Build 9241491 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Looks like somewhere in the last few patches, AI navigation broke. We've fixed it this patch! You should be able to build 2, 3, 4, 5, 6+ story shops again. AI customers will also get stuck less frequently.

Changes

  • Added a squid to the game
  • Changed repair hammer attack combo
  • Added new sand SFX
  • Added new snow SFX
  • Tweaked
  • Added footstep FX to Boars
  • Updated Bamboo Clothing Rack material
  • Updated Bamboo Trim and Bamboo Seed icons

Fixes

  • Possibly fixed rare connection issues
  • Fixed stairs not loading type properly in save files
  • Fixed stairs not being allowed to be used for plots or shops
  • Fixed quarter wall snap points
  • Fixed stair snap points
  • Fixed a timer bug with enemy spawns in the open world
  • Changed what Bellstalkers drop
  • Fixed bug where slot UI would refresh incorrectly
  • Fixed rare occurrence of nav meshes never updating because of script execution order, causing customers to get stuck before entering the dirt plot path
  • Fixed rare NRE when customers wander around the shop
  • Fixed repair hammer from lunging at allies
  • Fixed several attacks (such as heavy axe charge) from having no blends
  • Fixed various shopkeeping NREs
  • Fixed ESC menu being unusable for clients
  • Fixed being unable to see floor types for clients
  • Increased performance by removing extraneous nullchecks in networking code
  • Fixed bug with weapon stacks not stacking the proper amount in edge cass
  • Increased performance by stripping and caching unnecessary calculations in the AI code
  • Fixed cache issues with player levels
  • Improved Ranger chasing AI
  • Fixed issue where placing a trash can caused AI to become stuck due to its large Navmesh Cut
  • Fixed clients not loading levels in rare situations
  • Temporarily fixed items being invisible by not allowing players to choose too low of a LOD bias
  • Fixed player being able to pull up ESC menu during dialogue
  • Fixed item getting stuck in hand when player merges two stacks
  • Clients can no longer pull up invisible instance of build UI
  • Fixed client not being able to put stacked items in containers with placement mode
  • Fixed Apex dropping unecessary items
  • Recyling machine now destroys on pickup like all the rest of the buildings
  • Fixed gunfire turning off nearby torches
  • Fixed addressable releasing null or unloaded asset
  • Fixed not being able to shift click from and to death boxes
  • Optimized world map loading at starting frame
  • Fixed some weapon trails for certain items
  • Fixed Bamboo horizontal trim texture
  • Fixed attribute UI appearing odd in certain sizes

Changed files in this update

Depot 1887541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link