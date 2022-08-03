Update v2.0.1 | Now available on Experimental!

Hello again!
The first round of fixes is now available for download! This is a small hotfix that addresses some of the intial bugs discovered in V2, as well as cleans up some minor things with the UI.
BALANCE CHANGES:
- Increased difficulty of Phase 2 on Fear Factory
- Increased difficulty of Phase 6 on Fear Factory
OTHER CHANGES:
- Changed the font of the module cost in the store
- Improved the design of the level reward notification
BUG FIXES:
- Fixed some modules not being equippable
- Fixed incorrect module name indentation
- Fixed "burn" keybind from not binding automatically
- Fixed "burn" keybind from not saving when changed
- Fixed XP trails option not working
- Fixed ship and arena buttons overlapping bounds
- Fixed skip draw freezing the card draw panel
- Fixed next level name incorrect indentation
Changed depots in experimental branch