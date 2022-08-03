 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Neon Sundown update for 3 August 2022

Update v2.0.1 | Now available on Experimental!

Share · View all patches · Build 9241482 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello again!

The first round of fixes is now available for download! This is a small hotfix that addresses some of the intial bugs discovered in V2, as well as cleans up some minor things with the UI.

BALANCE CHANGES:
  • Increased difficulty of Phase 2 on Fear Factory
  • Increased difficulty of Phase 6 on Fear Factory
OTHER CHANGES:
  • Changed the font of the module cost in the store
  • Improved the design of the level reward notification
BUG FIXES:
  • Fixed some modules not being equippable
  • Fixed incorrect module name indentation
  • Fixed "burn" keybind from not binding automatically
  • Fixed "burn" keybind from not saving when changed
  • Fixed XP trails option not working
  • Fixed ship and arena buttons overlapping bounds
  • Fixed skip draw freezing the card draw panel
  • Fixed next level name incorrect indentation

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 9241482
Neon Sundown (Windows) Depot 1721872
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link