Update v2.0.1 | Now available on Experimental!

Hello again!

The first round of fixes is now available for download! This is a small hotfix that addresses some of the intial bugs discovered in V2, as well as cleans up some minor things with the UI.

BALANCE CHANGES:

Increased difficulty of Phase 2 on Fear Factory

Increased difficulty of Phase 6 on Fear Factory

OTHER CHANGES:

Changed the font of the module cost in the store

Improved the design of the level reward notification

BUG FIXES: