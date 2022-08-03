OBS Studio 28.0 Beta is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9241363 · Last edited 3 August 2022 – 02:59:11 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We have beta build for OBS Studio 28.0 available for testing! This will be an enormous release with several features and upgrades that will need extensive testing, including the following:

HDR and 10-bit color support (Windows, macOS/Linux support limited)

Native Apple Silicon Support (macOS) Note that many third-party plugins will need to release Apple Silicon versions of their plugins in order for them to work on Apple Silicon builds of OBS

Upgrade UI framework to Qt6 (All platforms) NOTE: Unfortunately, this means OBS Studio can no longer support the following operating systems: Windows 7 & 8 macOS 10.13 & 10.14 Ubuntu 18.04 All 32-bit operating systems Additionally, many third-party plugins that depend on legacy Qt5 components may not work until they are updated.

obs-websocket 5.0 plugin native integration (All platforms)

Updated AMD Encoder implementation (Windows)

Support for ScreenCaptureKit on macOS 12.5+ for significantly improved capture performance (macOS)

Significant improvements to Apple VT encoder (macOS)

Application-specific audio capture (Windows)

Integrated NVIDIA RTX AI Background Removal (Windows)

Automatically split recordings by time or filesize (All platforms)

New default theme, Yami (All platforms)

And much, much more!

Find the the full patch notes for OBS Studio 28.0 Beta 1 here: [github.com/obsproject/obs-studio/releases/28.0.0-beta1]('https://github.com/obsproject/obs-studio/releases/tag/28.0.0-beta1')

To receive this beta on Steam open the "Properties" window, navigate to the "Betas" tab and select the "beta" option in the dropdown:

(If you're not seeing the "beta" option yet try restarting your Steam client)

Due to the magnitude of this release, we need your help tracking down as many bugs as you can find before we make a full release! Please give the build a try and let us know here or in the #beta-testing channel on [Discord]('https://discord.gg/obsproject') if you have any issues. Thanks for your help!